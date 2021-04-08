Girl Scout camps
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is offering 14 Resident Camp Sessions and 12 Day Camps throughout its council this summer.
Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into their troop experience in the fall.
Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. For more information about joining Girl Scouts or signing up for camp, or for full descriptions of any of our camps, visit our website at www.gsofsi.org. Adult volunteers are welcome at Day Camp, and some camps offer reduced fees for children of volunteers. Please contact customercare@gsofsi.org and note the camp you’re interested in attending to learn more.
The following Day Camps are being offered in Effingham. Grade levels are for fall 2021.
Camp Wassatoga Olympics for Daisies and Brownies, sponsored by Service Unit 511–Effingham County, grades 1-3, June 7-8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., registration deadline May 21, cost $25
Camp Wassatoga Olympics for Juniors and Cadettes, sponsored by Service Unit 511–Effingham County, grades 4-8, June 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., registration deadline May 21, cost $30
Kindergarten screening
South Central Elementary Kindergarten Screenings will be Wednesday, April 21, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, April 22, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Call South Central Elementary at 618-547-7696 for appointments.
