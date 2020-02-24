Blood Drives
American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
March 9 — 2-6:30 p.m., North Clay Community High School, Highway 45, Toledo
Toledo
12:30-4:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Dieterich
March 2 — 2-6 p.m., St Aloysius Church, 19812 E. 1000th Ave
Effingham
Feb. 26 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 27 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartland Health Foods, 1301 W. Evergreen Ave.; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 29 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 4 —12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 11 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 18 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 19 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
March 21 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 24 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 25 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 28 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
March 3 — 1-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 106 North Plum
Brownstown
March 11 — 2 -6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue
Farina
March 9 — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Kinmundy
March 22 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
Cowden
March 4 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cowden Herrick High School, South Route 128
Sigel
March 18 — 2-7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street
Celiac support group
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is offering a support group for individuals and families with celiac disease and/or gluten intolerance. This support group strives to provide support and education to those living with this disease. The group is facilitated by a registered dietitian and will consist of an educational portion followed by group discussion.
The Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance Support Group will meet each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room, 200 North Third Street, in Effingham. The next meeting is Monday, March 16. No preregistration is required.
DUI Risk Education
The Jasper County Health Department offers the local Risk Education classes every month, with rotating evening classes. DUI Risk Education is for persons who have received a Level I or Level II DUI and are seeking to get their driving privileges reinstated.
The next available class is scheduled for March. Classes will be offered Tuesday, March 10, through Friday, March 13, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. April classes will be offered Tuesday, April 14, through Friday, April 17, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Although preregistration is not required, it will guarantee you a spot in the class. Participants who did not complete their DUI evaluation with Jasper County Health Department must bring a copy with them. Participants should be prepared to pay the fee of $110, in cash, before the first day of class begins.
The instructor for the courses will be Caitlin Chapman, BA, CADC, MHP, Addictions Counselor.
To register for the class, or for more information about DUI or counseling services, call Jasper County Health Department at 618-783-4154.
Children First classes
Children First classes are scheduled at the Jasper County Health Department. This class is for any divorcing/separating couples who have minor children, and is required by Illinois law. The purpose of the class is to help the parents understand the effects of the divorce/separation on their children, and to reduce some of the negative consequences of this process.
Children First class is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. Cost of the class is $75, due before the class begins. Please do not bring your children to this session.
The next class will be Wednesday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. You are required to complete the entire four-hour session to be certified for the class. Also, remember not to bring your children to this session.
The State of Illinois requires couples who have minor children, to participate in a minimum of four hours of education regarding divorce/separation, its effects on the children, and other related issues such as custody and visitation. Couples should not be enrolled in the same group, and there must be at least two clients enrolled to hold the month’s session.
The instructor for the course will be Caitlin Chapman, BA, CADC, MHP.
You may preregister, or for more information, call the Jasper County Health Department at 618-783-4154, or come to the office at 106 E. Edwards Street in Newton at least a half hour early on the first day of class.
