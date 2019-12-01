Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Windy with snow tapering off this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy with snow tapering off this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%.