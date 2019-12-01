Christmas Party
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 in Effingham will have its Christmas Party meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
Members are invited to enjoy a meal and fun for the evening. Gift exchange is $5 gift (if you want to participate) and bring wrapped white elephant gifts for Bingo.
For questions contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Gift wrapping
The Chub Club Cancer Care Team will be gift wrapping again this year at the Village Square Mall in Effingham.
The gifts don't have to be purchased at the mall. The wrapping is done by donation only. The proceeds go toward purchasing gift cards for local cancer patients. The club also adopts a few families for Christmas and buys them something.
The hours for gift wrapping are:
Dec. 14 — 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 15 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dec 20 — Noon-8 p.m.
Dec 21 — 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dec 22 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dec 23 — 3-8 p.m.
Dec 24 — 10 a.m.-?
The club provides all the wrapping paper, bows and name tags. Call if you would need something wrapped outside the scheduled times. The numbers are Tina, 217- 821-0213, and Danielle, 217-254-2301.
Christmas Day Dinner
The Effingham County FISH Organization is sponsoring the Annual Effingham County Christmas Day Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette.
This free dinner is open to all Effingham County residents and their families who would like to enjoy Christmas with others. The dinner will start at 11:30 a.m. Home-delivered meals will be available for homebound individuals. There will also be transportation available to pick up and take home those in need of a ride.
For those wishing to attend the meal, RSVP by Dec. 20 by contacting Susan Elke at 217-868-5913 or the Effingham Senior Center at 217-347-5569, note if you need transportation.
For those who need home-delivered meals, contact the Senior Center at 217-347-5569 by Dec. 20.
Volunteers are needed to help set up the Event Center, package and deliver meals to the homebound, transport individuals who need transportation to and from the Event Center, and serve those attending the meal. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Susan Elke at 217-868-5913.
This is not a dinner just for seniors. All in the county and their families are welcome.
