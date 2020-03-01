VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive is having a meal March 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The meal will benefit local veterans in nursing homes for Easter.
Menu will be fish or barbecue ribs, hash-brown casserole, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade.
Recycling Drive
The Teutopolis Education Foundation will host a Recycling Drive Saturday, March 21.
The drive will be held in front of the Unit 50 office from 9 a.m. to noon. A list of accepted items can be found on the school’s website teutopolisschools.org. There are restrictions on the types of televisions that can be accepted.
On the day of the drive, those dropping off items will be met by TEF volunteers upon entering the parking lot. Help unloading will be available. There is no charge to drop off items, but a freewill donation will be accepted to enhance the ability of TEF to fund much-needed programs throughout Unit 50 and Sigel St. Michael School — and for providing this service to the community.
A document shred truck will be on site as well.
