Luchtefeld reunion
Descendants of John and Alma (Wolfert) Luchtefeld Family Reunion will be Saturday, Nov. 2.
The reunion will be held at the Vincennes VFW, 2401 Hart Street, Vincennes, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
Meal will be provided beginning around noon. All family members are welcome to attend. For additional information, contact Jeannie Luchtefeld Abel at 812-890-9781.
Mission dinner
The family of Kraig Soltwedel will host an open house Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Shumway Kluthe Building, 199 Front Street, Shumway.
Friends and well-wishers are encouraged to attend to learn more about the decision of Kraig, Jodie and family to become missionaries to New Zealand. A freewill donation pulled-pork meal and socializing will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Kraig’s family will make a presentation of their decision and plans for mission at 4:30 and 6:30.
