Rep. Niemerg Satellite Hours
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, is reminding people to look for his state information table at the Cumberland County Fair Aug. 15 in Greenup, from 5 to 7 p.m. Events that day include dairy cattle livestock judging at 8 a.m., harness racing at noon, the opening of the carnival at 4 p.m., and the County Fair Queen Pageant beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We will be at seven of the counties around the district this summer to be available to help answer questions about state issues and programs and sign people up for our electronic news updates,” said Niemerg. “We also have extra surveys for people to fill out on important issues and their concerns if they did not receive one in the mail recently.”
“I encourage everyone to come out and support our local farmers and agriculture community with fun for the whole family from August 11 through 19. The Cumberland County Fair began in 1888 and is a great local event and tradition for our area,” added Rep. Niemerg.
The Cumberland County Fairgrounds is located at 701 W. Cumberland Street in Greenup.
Residents are encouraged to contact the district office at 217-813-6036 anytime to schedule a time to meet and receive help with state programs or discuss legislation and issues.
AFSCME Meeting
On Monday, Aug. 14, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Sub-Chapter 87 will have a combined meeting in person and virtual ZOOM luncheon at noon at Angelo’s in Taylorville with the meeting to follow at 1 p.m.
Special guest speaker is Eric Stiegman, Thrivent Financial Producer, who will talk about long-term care insurance.
St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club
On Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1, in Caseyville, Illinois, 17 professional postcard dealers from six states will gather for the annual postcard show and sale hosted by the St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club.
The show will be held at the Caseyville, Illinois Community Center, 909 S. Main St. (Hwy 157), just a mile north of I-64 from Exit 9. The St. Louis Gateway Arch is just minutes away. Food will be available to purchase on both days.
The show is one of the largest of its type in the Midwest. It is also one of the few that offers free admission, free parking, free appraisals and daily attendance prizes.
To find out more about the St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club and the upcoming show call Tom Snyder at 618-531-4189 or email him at the.snyders@charter.net.
