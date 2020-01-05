Free veterans meal
Ladies Auxiliary Unit 20 will be sponsoring a free meal for Jasper County veterans at the Jasper County Senior Center Jan. 9.
Call the center at 618-783-3660 to reserve a meal that day. This will be provided for home deliveries also. The meal that day will be fried chicken with sides.
Soup supper
The Stewardson Lions Club will hold its annual soup supper Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Stewardson Community Center.
Serving will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The menu will include four kinds of soup, grilled cheese, hot dogs, dessert and coffee, tea, or lemonade. A freewill donation will be taken.
The Lions will also be playing Bingo during the soup supper. Cards will be 50 cents per game, with a 50/50 payout.
Library closed
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, for an all-staff training day.
In the morning, library staff will participate in Active Shooter Training with the Effingham Police Department and in the afternoon build on customer service skills with Dawn Mushill and “Customer Service and Beyond.”
“Our annual staff training day is critical for our library staff. This is a day when all our staff is able to come together and learn.” Amanda McKay, Library Director, explained. “We are grateful that the library board and community allow us the opportunity to take time out to continue to improve our services.”
The library will open with regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Johnna Schultz, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or johnna@effinghamlibrary.org.
