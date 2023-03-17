Gospel Hymn Sing
Edgewood Christian Church will host the Gospel Music Hymn Sing crew on Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature both vocal and instrumental presentations of many favorite hymns, with audience participation throughout. John and Judy Roberts will serve as hosts.
The concert will feature many singers and musicians from the Homecoming Gospel Choir musical experience, as well as southern gospel pianist Tim Parton and violinist Polly Launay. Vocalist Cheryl Harre will be featured on “Amazing Grace” and “Because He Lives,” and John Upcraft will be featured on an instrumental presentation of “How Great Thou Art.” For Heaven’s Sake, a southern gospel music trio comprised of John and Judy Roberts and Cheryl Harre, will appear, as well the Hymn Sing Quartet, comprised of Chris Donoho, David Keefer, John Roberts and Scott Larsen, featuring Tim Parton at the piano.
Admission is free, and a love offering will be received. The The Edgewood Christian Church is located at 511 N. Hickory Street in Edgewood. For additional information, contact John and Judy Roberts at 613-245-9133.
Presidential Marriages and Romances
The Effingham Public Library Seniors With Attitude Group (SWAG) will listen to local writer and historical researcher Tom Emery offer an entertaining look at the marriages, romances and love lives of the presidents.
While some of the most famous presidents will be covered, there will also be some emphasis on the lesser-known presidents. The successes and failures of their marriages will be covered, as will White House weddings and the lives of presidents behind the scenes.
Emery will speak to SWAG on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required for this free program.
Tom Emery is a writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He has won 15 awards from the Illinois State Historical Society in his career. He has been published in more than 150 newspapers and has written 39 book and booklet titles. Presidential Marriages and Romances came about because of the response to one of his most popular newspaper articles, which was a Valentine’s Day piece on presidential marriages.
To learn more about this library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Conversation with Danny Trejo
Actor, author and restaurateur Danny Trejo will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction.
Trejo has starred in dozens of films including “Desperado,” “Heat,” “Con Air” and “Machete.” In television, he’s had recurring roles on “Sons of Anarchy,” “King of the Hill” and “Breaking Bad,” among others. He shared his love of food with the world in the release of his first cookbook “Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from LA.” His memoir “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood” was released in July 2021.
This event is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
Resume Class
CEFS will conduct a free class on creating a resume at the Effingham Public Library on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. in the library’s Workman Room, which is located in the basement.
Registration is required. To register for the library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
College Panel Open House
On Monday, April 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Effingham Public Library will host a College Panel Open House in the library’s Workman Room, which is located in the basement. No registration is required.
Representatives from Lake Land College, University of Illinois, Eastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and more will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their respective institutions. In addition to these institutions, representatives from Lake Land College’s Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA) as well as Adult and Alternative Education will also be available.
This will be a low-stress open house-style event. Participants will be able to go from table to table and talk with representatives. This event is not only for soon-to-be high school graduates but also for adults who are thinking about going to college, a trade school, or earning a GED.
To learn more about this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
360 Creatives Group
Come to the library with your favorite crafting project and work on it while also connecting with other artists and creative types from the community.
This is a space to come and work on any kind of art or crafting project you wish while enjoying the company of others.
The 360 Creatives Group will meet on Tuesday, April 11, at 5 p.m. in the Library’s Workman Room, located in the basement.
To register for this free program or to learn more, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
