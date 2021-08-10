Virtual Job Fair
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, and the City of Effingham have partnered with Illinois workNet to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair (VJF) on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Virtual Job Fair is a way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone to learn about a variety of job openings from participating businesses: Continental Mills, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), Joint Active Systems, Peerless of America, Pepsi MidAmerica and Three Z Printing.
Employers will detail information about what they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to type questions throughout the presentations with a moderator asking the businesses at the end.
Registration is required to attend the VJF. Visit b.link/u597qg to register and for tips on preparing for a VJF. Job seekers are encouraged to attend the Virtual Job Fair to learn about Effingham County businesses and how to apply for job openings from the participating businesses.
More information about the VJF can be found on the Effingham County Chamber website calendar at www.EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
5K Dog Walk/Run
Evergreen Bark Park 5k Dog Walk/Run will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at Effingham Performance Center parking lot.
Registration is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The 5k walk/run will take place on the TREC Trail. The entry fee is $40, which includes a human T-shirt and dog bandana.
Bring your dog on a leash and support the building of Effingham County’s first dog park.
Pet vendors will also be set up at the event, including Evergreen Bark Park handmade dog collars.
Go to www.evergreenbarkpark.com for more information or call Amanda Lessley at 217-342-5409.
Chamber Destinations Meeting
The Chamber Destinations Travel Program will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. at the Effingham County Chamber office. A representative from Aventura World, a world premier travel company, will present "Greece – Land of Gods & Heroes."
Trip details include:
• March 18-26, 2022
• Nine days, seven nights including hotels, meals, day trips, coach transportation from Effingham and airfare from St. Louis
• Early Bird Special - $3,249 (reserve by Oct. 29)
• Highlights: Extended stay in one location; cultural connections and Greek interactions; Ouzo tasting; local olive farm plantation visit; countryside of Greece; archaeological sites; Bucolic villages; Ancient Athens – birthplace of Western civilization; Acropolis and Parthenon; Acropolis Museum; Corinth Canal; Ancient theater of Epidaurus; Archaeological site of Mycenae; Arched Tombs of Kings and Gigantic Lion’s Gate; Cyclopean Walls; Venetian town of Nafplion; Oracle and Museum of Delphi; Archeological site of Olympia; Temples of Hera and Zeus; Santorini and more
More information about the Chamber Destinations travel program can be found at Chamber Destinations | Effingham County IL Chamber of Commerce (EffinghamCountyChamber.com), or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Sept. 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guest this month will be Carleigh Yeager of Louisville and will feature Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and oldies rock for the whole family.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday of each month at Gym Bob’s in Bible Grove at 44 Apostle Ln.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More information can be found online at www.GymBobs.com
Reverse raffle
The Effingham County Chamber is going virtual for the Fourth Annual Fall Draw Reverse Raffle on Friday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. This year’s event will be hosted live by Dr. Ryan Jennings on the Chamber’s Facebook page: @EffCoChamber, with a grand prize of $5,000.
In a reverse raffle, the first ticket drawn is a loser. You want your ticket to be the last drawn to win the grand prize. If your ticket is not drawn the first time around, it is automatically entered into the second-chance drawing to win one of two $250 cash prizes.
Reverse Raffle tickets are open to the public and are $50 each. Only 300 tickets will be sold, which gives you a 1 in 10 chance of winning cash or a prize.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success (EC-JOBS). EC-JOBS is a web-based platform created specifically for Effingham County school districts, businesses and Lake Land College. EC-JOBS creates a talent pipeline from school to work for high school students, community college students, parents, displaced workers and incumbent workers.
Reverse Raffle tickets can be purchased online through the Chamber’s Event Calendar, or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
Binga raffle
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation has canceled its annual Lincolnland Binga event due to an increasing COVID-19 presence.
However, people can still support construction of a new Hospice House on Sarah Bush Lincoln’s campus by making a donation or purchasing raffle tickets for chances to win St. Louis Blues tickets, or one of the many prize packages for which Lincolnland Binga is known.
By supporting the Lincolnland Binga raffle, community members can help provide comfort and end-of-life care to hospice patients and their families. The new Hospice House will offer a peaceful home-like residence, where the terminally ill can receive short-term hospice care. Each hospice patient will have a comfortable, private bedroom so their loved ones can remain at their bedside around the clock when time is precious. Construction of the $8 million, eight-room home will begin in the early spring of 2022, with the home expected to open in the fall of 2022. The Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House will be the first, fully dedicated, inpatient hospice house in East Central Illinois.
Raffle tickets are being sold for four tickets to a St. Louis Blues hockey game during the 2021-2022 season. In a separate raffle, participants can purchase chances to win prize packages, which include gift baskets, gift certificates, jewelry, an iPad and more. Drawings will be held Sept. 9. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased through the SBL Health Foundation or online at www.sarahbush.org/binga.
For more information about the Binga raffles, call the SBL Foundation at 217-258-2511. For more information about the Hospice House, contact Lincolnland Hospice at 800 454-4055.
