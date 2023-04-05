Blood Drive
Effingham Council 665 will sponsor a blood drive on Wednesday, April 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are always welcome. To make an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Jasper County Health Department
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
April 18 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere.
April 18 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
April 14, 21 and 28 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
