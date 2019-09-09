Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Menu for the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon tolls, milk, juice and coffee
Cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the church mission fund.
Mason Christian Church is located just off of Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Blaw-Knox get-together
UAW members and salaried employees, spouses, retirees, families and friends are invited to Blaw-Knox all-employee get-together Saturday, Sept. 21, at Jennings Park, Neoga.
Meal begins at noon. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share and own table service and drinks. Bring any photos, stories or memorabilia. There will be no rain date.
For questions call Kate Lindley at 217-690-5798.
DAR Meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR Chapter will have its monthly meeting on Sept. 26, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum in Effingham.
The chapter will be given a private tour of the museum. For questions, contact Candace Goodrich at 217-553-7223.
Christmas Cantata
The Neoga-area community choir will be joining together to present the Christmas Cantata “Tonight” this year.
Any interested community member or high school student is invited to join in the program. The music is written in four-part harmony.
Rehearsals and the performances will be in the sanctuary at the Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga. The first rehearsal will be on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. Rehearsals will be every Sunday 4-5:30 p.m. Kirby Davis will be directing the cantata. For questions call Davis at 217-895-2429.
The performances of the Cantata are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8. A fee of $10 will be asked of each cantata performer to help cover the cost of the booklet and accompaniment CD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.