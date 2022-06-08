Enduring Freedom Ministries
Saturday, June 25, is Enduring Freedom Ministries' 10th Anniversary. A celebration will be held held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, during the regular soup kitchen and free grocery distribution.
A special meal is planned, along with drawings and cake. Elvis impersonator Riley Jenkins will be making an appearance. Anyone wanting groceries should call 217-240-0059 to get your name written down.
Services at Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West Street, Shumway, are free and for everyone.
Ice cream social
Faith Lutheran Church's Annual Ice Cream Social will be Sunday, July 10, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
The menu includes homemade ice cream, barbecue and hot dogs, pie, cake and drink for freewill offering. The church is located along Illinois 33 in Shumway.
All proceeds to benefit “Ukraine Relief” through the LCMS.
