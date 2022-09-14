Girl Scouts Registration
Girl Scouts registration will be Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Hollow Park under the Red Pavilion, 1110 Pelican St., Effingham.
Girls ages kindergarten through fifth grade will be registered. Older girls are welcome too. Cost to join is $25. Financial assistance is available. Contact Sharon at 217-500-7505 or Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois 800-345-6858. Visit www.gsofsi.org for more information.
Ice Cream Social
The Effingham County Chamber and the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance will host PAVE Ice Cream Social Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center.
PAVE stands for Promoting A Vision for Effingham County. PAVE was born through the MAPPING program led by the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs. Through five 3-hour sessions, action teams were formed in five areas: Parks & Recreation, Housing, Childcare, Workforce & Education, and Festivals & Events. Each action team will have their own table to promote their projects. Attendees can learn about each action team, join an action team, and talk about what’s happening in the community.
There will be games, prizes, live music, and free ice cream and refreshments courtesy of Culver’s of Effingham and Pepsi MidAmerica.
This is a free family friendly event. All are welcome.
More information can be found on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Grill & Chill
The Vandalia FFA is hosting a Grill & Chill that is open to the surrounding community from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Vandalia High School baseball pavilion.
The event will feature live music by country music artist Jacob Kuhns, as well as hamburgers, pork burgers, brats and cookout-style side dishes.
The FFA will also be providing games to play such as cornhole, washers and Kan-Jam. Ice cream from The Green Creamery Ice cream truck, which serves specialty ice cream inspired by the state of Michigan, will also be available.
Fish Habitat Alliance Banquet
The Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will have a fundraising banquet at the Sullivan VFW, located at 1132 Illinois 32, Sullivan, on Oct. 1 to raise funds for continuing fish habitat improvements in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at Lake Shelbyville.
The Alliance has garnered national recognition for its innovative improvements to the lake. All proceeds from the banquet will go toward Lake Shelbyville fish habitat improvements.
The banquet will feature raffles, silent auction and live auction in addition to dinner. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30. Tickets are available online at https://LSFHABanquet.eventbrite.com. A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold for the event. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door the night of the event.
For more information about the event, contact Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel by phone at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office, 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.
