Discipline Code Review
South Side School will have a Discipline Code Review Meeting Feb. 7 starting at 3:15 p.m. in South Side Cafegymatorium. Parents are invited to attend.
Author Event
The Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host entertaining and hilarious New York Times best-selling science author Mary Roach.
Roach is the author of "Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers," "Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal" and "Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void." Her newest book "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law," debuted September 2021.
Roach will speak on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Roach will discuss her frank approach to science, the importance of humor, and explore the weird, wonderful world in which we live. She has been dubbed “America’s funniest science writer” by the Washington Post. Roach has explored topics from the curious lives of human cadavers, packing to visit space, the afterlife, the alimentary canal, and more. Roach claims to have no hobbies, but enjoys bird-watching, hiking, playing scrabble, and watching late-night Animal Planet.
This event is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a new statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
STEAM Program
Effingham Public Library will present the STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) program Wrapper Grid Challenge Wednesday, March 1, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Workman Room, located in the lower level.
All the materials needed will be supplied, so each attendee only needs to show up. The program will look into principles in art, engineering, architecture and math.
To register for the free program or to learn more about it, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Preschool Round-Up
Free development screenings for 2- to 5-year-olds will be Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, at Immaculate Conception Hall, 303 E. Section St., Dieterich.
Each year Dieterich School District and the Department of Early Childhood offer parents the opportunity to discover how their child is developing in the areas of speech, language, concepts and motor skills. Vision and hearing screenings are also provided free of charge.
To make an appointment, call Sharon Feldhake at 217-925-5248. Signed parent or guardian permission is required.
Career Conference
To introduce local students to a variety of career and occupational choices, approximately 2,000 eighth grade students will assemble at the Lake Land College Field House on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, for the 31st annual eighth Grade Career Conference.
Together Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois Education For Employment System 340 will co-sponsor the annual Eighth Grade Career Conference, an event in which more than 60,000 students have participated over the years.
The Career Conference will provide participants career exploration through communication and contact with many local professionals representing 16 career clusters, or employment fields. Students also have the opportunity to be motivated and enthused by Brooks Harper, author of "7 Skills to Make Mill$" and "Why Should We Hire YOU?"
“Best practices show us that career exploration must start in middle school,” said Courtney Conlin, Event Coordinator of Eastern Illinois Education For Employment System 340. “For students who have that opportunity, research shows that students are more likely to graduate college or reach a successful career. We hope by hosting an event like this, that we can connect students with businesses in their local communities."
“The wonderful thing about this conference is how it benefits everyone. The students have this fun experience to get their career questions answered and local businesses have the early advantage to guide their future talents on the right path. The business partners who participate this year may see these same faces again in interviews six to eight years from now. It’s an exciting and valuable event,” said Jamie Corda Hadjaoui, Director of Workforce Investment/LWIA 23 at Lake Land College.
Students from the following area schools will participate in the career conference:
· Beecher City Junior-Senior High School
· Teutopolis Junior High School
· Cumberland Middle School
· Dieterich Junior-Senior High School
· St. Anthony Grade School
· Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High School
· Effingham Junior High School
· TriStar Academy
· Brownstown Junior High School
For more information contact Corda Hadjaoui at 217-238-8286 or Conlin at 217-258-6283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.