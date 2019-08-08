Audition camp
Effingham Junior High musical director Donna Walls has announced an audition preparation camp for all incoming EJHS students interested in being a part of this year's production of "Lion King Jr."
Camp will be held Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All students need to bring a sack lunch. Please note the camp will be held at the high school due to construction issues at the junior high. Questions can be sent to wallsdonna555@gmail.com
Veterans Memorial fundraiser
The Effingham County Veterans Memorial Committee will have a Fill the Helmet Day on the streets of Effingham Sept. 14.
All proceeds go toward maintaining the memorial.
