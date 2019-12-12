Christmas Store
Mason Civic Center Annual Kids Christmas Store is Friday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Bring the kids to shop for presents for the family. Shopping is for kids younger than 15.
DAR meeting
The December meeting for the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
The State Regent is the guest speaker. She will speak on “Serving Those Who Have Served Us.” The meetings are open to the public and refreshments are served.
