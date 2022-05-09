Prayer vigil
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Aloysius in Bishop Creek on Monday, May 16.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m., and Fr. Frank Folino will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Author event
Effingham Public Library will join more than 190 other libraries around the state in hosting bestselling author Michelle Zauner in a free online event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
During the hourlong event, Zauner will explore the intersection of food, culture, family, identity and loss, which she chronicled in her bestselling memoir “Crying in H Mart.” The Korean-American author is also a Grammy-nominated musical artist, recording indie pop music under the name Japanese Breakfast.
The author will discuss both her memoir and her music with moderator Jessica Hopper, a Chicago-based music critic, producer and author.
Visit effinghamlibrary.org/events, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 to register for the free online event.
Older Americans Day
May is Older Americans month, and Meals on Wheels of CEFS will be celebrating Older Americans Day on May 25 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at its local nutrition sites with a Hawaiian theme.
The menu will be pork loin with sauce, twice-baked potato, broccoli salad, pineapple upside down cake with topping, Hawaiian roll and milk. All seniors over the age of 60 are welcome attend.
Call Norma Deters at 217-925-5461 to reserve a meal. Reservations must be made by May 20.
