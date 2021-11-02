Gospel concert
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., Southern Illinois‘ Homecoming Gospel Choir will be appearing in concert at the Cornerstone Christian Church in Effingham.
This will be the final concert for the Homecoming Gospel Choir as the group will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2021 concert season. The Homecoming Gospel Choir will be singing southern gospel songs and traditional hymns presented in the Gaither style.
Now in their 22nd season, the Homecoming Gospel Choir, under the direction of John and Judy Roberts, features singers and musicians from all across southern and central Illinois. The Homecoming Gospel Choir presents an upbeat, fast-paced two-hour concert program that features many outstanding soloists, as well as several duets, trios and quartets.
The 2021 edition of the Homecoming Gospel Choir will once again feature award-winning pianist Tim Parton. Parton has appeared on many of the Gaither Homecoming videos. He has formerly played for such popular southern gospel artists as the Lester's, the Speer Family, Gold City, Legacy Five and the Jim Brady Trio. Other special guests for the evening concert program include violinist Polly Launay and harmonica player Larry Delawder. Reliable Deputy Barney Fife will also make an appearance during the evening concert program.
Everyone is invited to attend. Plenty of comfortable seating and convenient parking is available for those attending the concert. Admission to the concert is free. A love offering will be received. Cornerstone Christian Church is located at 3600 S. Banker in Effingham. For additional information regarding this concert, contact the church office at 217-342-6700 or John and Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133.
Virtual candle lighting ceremony
HSHS Home Care Illinois invites community members to join in the Seventh annual Night of Remembrance ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 18.
This year will be a virtual candle lighting service to honor and remember the life of a loved one. On Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., community members can join in by lighting a candle at home and visiting the HSHS Home Care Illinois website, hshshomecare.org, to join the event virtually at https://vimeo.com/626714471. Special candles for this event can be picked up at HSHS Home Care Illinois area office in Effingham at 701 West Temple Ave.
If you are unable to pick up a candle, you can request a candle to be mailed to you by calling Cassie Delaney, HSHS Home Care Illinois facilitator at 217-685-0702 before Nov. 15.
