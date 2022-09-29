Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will have its food pantry open on the following dates.
Tuesdays, Oct. 4 and 11, 4-6 p.m. (includes free hot meal, groceries, clothing and haircut)
Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon-2 p.m. (includes free hot meal, groceries, clothing and haircut). This will be the last Reaching Rural Veterans event for the year. Nonprofit organization will have booths with products and drawings for veterans.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m.-noon (includes free hot meal, groceries and clothing)
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West St., Shumway. Office hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 217-868-5293.
Author presentation
A Vandalia native who has published 24 books, including some about his hometown, will be at the Vandalia Statehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a special presentation.
Paul Stroble will speak on the topic of “Inspired by Vandalia” during his visit at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The 24 books published by Stroble, who was born and raised in Vandalia, include two that are specifically about Vandalia. Others are poetry books based on Vandalia, and others are religious curriculum that include Vandalia anecdotes.
During his visit to the Statehouse, Stroble will have available for purchase his new poetry book, “Four Mile,” with proceeds of the book sales donated to the Vandalia Statehouse.
There is no admission charge for Stroble’s presentation.
Stroble is the son of the late Paul and Mildred Stroble, lifelong residents of Vandalia, and also has family roots in Brownstown and Ramsey. After graduating from Vandalia Community High School, he attended Greenville University, Yale Divinity School and University of Virginia.
Stroble is currently an adjunct professor at Webster University, teaching courses in philosophy and religion.
His wife, Beth, is a former English teacher at Vandalia Community High School and currently serves as the chancellor (president) of Webster University.
The Vandalia Statehouse, which is Illinois’ oldest existing capitol building, is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Vandalia was the state capital for 20 years, 1819-1839, and the Vandalia Statehouse is the third capitol in the community, 1836-39.
It was in the Statehouse that Abraham Lincoln served in the House of Representatives, was enrolled as a lawyer, and entered his first formal opposition to slavery. It was also in the Statehouse that the city of Chicago received its charter.
