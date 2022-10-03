Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. The cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and ages 3 and younger eat free.
Proceeds will go to the Ila White Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Fall Cookout
The FISH Fall Cookout will be Friday, Oct. 14, at Save A Lot parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The menu includes sandwich, chips, cookie or brownie and either can of soda (cola, diet or lemon lime) or bottled water. The rib-eye sandwich meal is $8, grilled butterfly porkchop meal is $7, hamburger meal is $6 and two-hot dog meal is $6.
Call ahead to place orders of five or more meals. The meals can be picked up or delivered within Effingham and Teutopolis city limits. Call-ahead orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. Call or text Adam Donsbach for orders at 217-821-7643 or email dbach1982@yahoo.com.
FISH is a charitable, not-for-profit organization, consisting of an interfaith all-volunteer group of area residents who are committed to elevating the quality of life for those in need in Effingham County. FISH derives its name from the early secret symbol for Christianity, and was started locally on June 1, 1970.
Foster Care fundraiser
Caritas Family Solutions, the largest provider of foster care services in Southern Illinois, is hosting a unique event to raise funds for the youth and other vulnerable populations they serve.
The event, called “Be a Kid for a Night,” is designed to let adults experience being a kid for a night through arcade games, inflatables and other fun activities. The event will take place on Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
“This is meant to be a fun event but it’s a reminder that there are children and families living in our communities that often don’t get the chance to just be a kid and enjoy carefree activities,” said Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann. “All kids deserve to have a childhood and be cared for in a loving home. We hope this event will show people the impact they can make in a child’s life by supporting our mission of creating healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities.”
Caritas Family Solutions is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is working to raise awareness about the work it does in the communities it serves. The nonprofit currently cares for roughly 10% of all foster kids in Illinois, which equals around 1,700 children per month.
Huelsmann added that while the largest percentage of their work is still in foster care, Caritas also provides a variety of other human services needs, including pregnancy care for women who are homeless, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities and employment assistance for seniors among others.
“We are extremely proud of everything Caritas has accomplished over the last 75 years and our goal is to keep raising awareness about the needs that still exist in our communities,” said Caritas Chief Development Officer Terry Smith. “Our legacy of love can only continue through the support of our volunteers, staff and donors. We are so grateful for our sponsors of this event and all our supporters who continue to stand by our mission.”
Tickets for “Be a Kid for a Night” are still available for adults 21 and older interested in attending. In addition to kid-themed entertainment, the event includes food provided by Bella Milano, a silent auction and prizes. To be a sponsor or purchase tickets, go to caritasfamilysolutions.org.
Caritas serves more than 6,000 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton and Effingham, as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta.
