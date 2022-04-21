5k Walk/Run
Hit The Pavement 4 Paws 5k Walk/Run fundraiser to help support the Effingham County Humane Society will be Saturday, April 30.
Race begins at 9am, with the start and finish lines at Midland States Bank.
Register early at runsignup.com or register at the check-in table the morning of the race. Entry fee is $30. Prizes will be awarded to top male and female finishers. The event will happen rain or shine, unless notified otherwise. Race packets will be available for pickup starting at 7 a.m. the day of the race.
This will be a dog-friendly event. Dogs must be on leashes at all times and do well with other animals. Owners also must clean up after their dogs. Participants are encouraged to bring your own water, but a water station will be set up along the race as well.
Midland States Bank is located at 1201 Network Centre Dr, Effingham. The registration table will be set up near the starting line of the race and parking is available in Midland States Bank parking lot.
Contact the Effingham County Humane Society for more information.
Located in the former Funkhouser School, the Effingham County Humane Society is committed to serving Effingham County and the surrounding area. The shelter is sustained by fundraising, contributions and adoption fees and relies on these events and donations to keep its doors open. The Humane Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, meaning no government funding can be received.
Fun Run
The Neal Center YMCA has announced a new tradition for the Toledo Spring Festival.
The YMCA Springfest 5K will be held in conjunction with the Spring Festival on Saturday, May 21.
“We are so excited to be a part of this awesome annual celebration,” Neal Center YMCA Manager Zach Cox said. “This is going to be a perfect Fun Run for people of all ages and abilities.”
The theme of this year’s event is “Fun & Fitness Through the Years.” Participants are invited, but not required, to dress in fitness attire from their favorite decade. Those who sign up by May 6 will be guaranteed a T-shirt. Registrations after that date will receive shirts on a first come, first-served basis.
The YMCA Springfest 5K is a non-competitive 3.1-mile run or walk beginning at 9 a.m.
Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Participants can get more information and sign up at www.mattoonymca.org or on the Mattoon & Neal Center YMCA Facebook page.
