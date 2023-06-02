Jasper County Health Department
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
June 13, 20, 27 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere.
June 20 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
June 9, 16, 23 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
School Physicals
The Jasper County Health Department will be doing school physicals by appointment only on Tuesday, June 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Each physical is $20. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment.
