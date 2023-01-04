Technology Programs
The Effingham Public Library is hosting two technology programs for adults in February.
For those having computer problems, there is Tech Drop-In with local IT consultant Erich Metzelaars. No registration is required.
The library is also hosting Technology Literacy 101, during which Metzelaars will answer questions. Registration is required for this program.
Tech Drop-In is on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. and Technology Literacy 101 is on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at noon. Both programs are in the Bauer Room, which is located on the library’s main level.
To learn more about one or both of these free programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Write Your Life Story
On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11:15 a.m., Donna Ruble will facilitate a free class, Write Your Life Story, at the Effingham Public Library in the Luttrell Room, located in the basement.
Tell your story using fun and creative writing prompts and share them with the group. It’s open to all skill levels. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and a pen.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
