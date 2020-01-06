Homeless Count
Each year the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a homeless count be completed for the entire United States in January.
It is believed if someone is experiencing sleeping on the streets, in a car or in an emergency shelter during the coldest time of the year it is likely he or she has no support network and will remain homeless without assistance.
HUD uses this count to assist in determining if grant funds are effective in ending homelessness.
This year the South Central Illinois Continuum of Care will be holding its annual Point in Time Count for the 24-hour period of Jan. 30. CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation will be conducting the search in the counties of Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Shelby, Montgomery, Moultrie and Christian. Volunteers are needed to help canvas the area and reach out to the homeless population.
A training for the event will be held on Jan. 14 at Roy Schmidt Honda Conference Room in Effingham starting at 10 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering for the Point in Time Count, contact Lisa Hayes at 217-342-2193 ext. 149 or by email lhayes@cefseoc.org.
Lunch and Learn
Effingham County’s Impact 2030 Creative Learning Culture embraces lifelong learning for all citizens, cultivates creativity and innovation, and celebrates personal growth.
They will be hosting an upcoming lunch and learn at the Effingham Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Workman Room, where the focus will be on building relationships among the various Effingham County entities that share the goal of helping others grow through learning opportunities. Featured organizations are FISH, Project Child and Complete Count Census among others.
Lunch is provided so registration is required. To register, go to the Effingham Public Library’s website at http://engagedpatrons.org/Events.cfm?SiteID=4680 or at https://goo.gl/forms/QzMadBeZbvjHmpA53.
Manufacturing skills classes
Lake Land College Adult Education will hold an orientation for free manufacturing skills classes on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Lake Land College Workforce Development Center, room 105.
Classes begin March 23 and run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for qualified applicants. The classes count as college credit and there is no cost to attend. Registration is limited to the first 12 applicants.
For more information contact Adult Education at 217-238-8292 or adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu<mailto:adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu>. Visit the Adult Education Facebook page at Lake Land College Adult Education.
