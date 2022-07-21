Legacy Performing Arts
Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois will be presenting a concert Sunday, July 24, featuring instrumental music from the Disney movie "Encanto." Music includes "Family Madrigal," "Surface Pressure," "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and more.
The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Burgess Auditorium in Mattoon. Donations are appreciated to offset rental and operational costs. Experienced musicians who would like to participate will need to contact Director Chris Keniley.
Area musicians featured in this concert include Alana Jackson of Effingham on violin and Sydney Zumbahlen of Newton on flute.
Legacy's Show-Band consists of over 40 active musicians from all over central Illinois and Indiana. Experience ranges from beginners to seasoned professionals.
Legacy's next performance will be Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Relay for Life of Coles County.
To participate or learn more about Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois, visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy, email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com, or contact Director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786. "Legacy" is under the direction of Chris Keniley and is a music program provided by Chris K Music Lessons, Repairs and School Services.
Whitetails Unlimited banquet
Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet will be Friday, Sept. 9, at the Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham.
Games, raffles and social hour begin at 5 p.m. followed by a two-meat buffet at 6.
Tickets are $35 for single, $15 for spouse and $10 for child 15 and younger. Order tickets online by Sept. 7. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
As a nonprofit organization, WTU's purpose is to raise funds in support of educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and the preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations. Proceeds from the event will benefit local conservation and youth projects.
This fundraising event will also include an auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events.
For tickets or more information contact Janice Monroe at 217-821-8801, Amanda Dust at 217-663-3142, Tim Monroe at 217-273-6108, WTU National Headquarters at 800-274-5471, or buy online at whitetailsunlimited.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.