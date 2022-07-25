Blood drive
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at 503 N. Maple, inside the auditorium. Use the pre‑surgical entrance.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 14 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card redeemable at Target, Starbucks, Amazon, Subway, Lowe's, Home Depot or Walmart or for bonus points to use in the Donor Store.
Clinics
Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, Aug. 8, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at the clinic. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment for the test.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. Hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10. Total lipid profile including glucose is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jasper County
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
Aug. 2 and 16 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere
Aug. 2 and 16 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
Aug. 4 — Walk-In Glucose, Cholesterol and PSA Screening, 8-10 a.m., fasting is required for glucose and cholesterol. The fee for each lab is glucose, $15; cholesterol, $20; PSA, $30. Physician's information will be needed to send results to. Insurance cannot be billed for the services.
Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
