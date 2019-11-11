Clinic open house
HSHS Medical Group is hosting an open house and blessing at its new Occupational Health and LeadWell clinic in Effingham, 900 W. Temple Ave., Bldg. B, Suite 1500, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The public is invited to learn more about how HSHS Medical Group is partnering with local businesses.
LeadWell, a corporate health and wellness program, is committed to helping employers improve the health of their colleagues. The Occupational Health and LeadWell clinic is specifically designed to serve the needs of local employer groups. LeadWell can help a business reduce health care claims by 30-40%, reduce absenteeism, increase productivity, increase employee engagement and decrease recordable injury frequency. Services include on-site and near-site medical clinics, wellness services, pre-placement screenings, executive physicals, occupational health and innovative virtual care technology.
Book sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, including mysteries, new nonfiction and children’s books.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.
Additionally, there will be a special cart of Christmas, and Christmas-themed books.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Additionally, some categories have been broken down into sub-categories to allow for locating a title and/or subject quickly and easily.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library checkout desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions about the book sale, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Deer hunt
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wolf Creek State Park will hold the 30th Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities during the first firearm deer season Nov. 22-24.
The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas at Lake Shelbyville that are closed for the season. As a safety precaution, Lone Point and Lithia Springs Campgrounds and all of Sullivan Beach, Wilborn Creek, Coon Creek and Opossum Creek recreation areas will be closed to all automobile and pedestrian traffic from 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
This temporary closing includes boat ramps located within Wilborn Creek, Coon Creek and Opossum Creek recreation areas. Boat ramps remaining open to serve lake users during this time period are Dam West, Lone Point, Lithia Springs, Whitley Creek, Wolf Creek and Eagle Creek State Parks. All primitive ramps will remain open as well.
For more information contact Lake Shelbyville Park Ranger Taylor Finks at 217-774-3951 ext. 7028.
Day of Giving
Annually, WCIA-TV of Champaign hosts a “Day of Giving” during the holiday season to encourage area residents to support local agencies. This year’s Day of Giving will benefit crisis nurseries across Central Illinois, including the local Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, the Champaign-Urbana Crisis Nursery and the Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield.
The Day of Giving donate-a-thon will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, located at 900 West Temple Avenue, Building B in Effingham. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is hosting the drop-off point through its partnership with the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. A truck will be parked in front of the health center to collect all the donated items.
Crisis Nursery staff and volunteers will be accepting donations on Dec. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as providing information about Crisis Nursery. Other activities will also be going on during the day, including a special visit from Santa from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to give out candy canes for those who are dropping off donations.
