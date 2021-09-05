Laker Visit Day
Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 in the Luther Student Center, giving potential students the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage and how it can guide them on the path to success.
Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.
Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.
A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.
“This is a great opportunity for people to get to know the campus and learn about all the great things Lake Land has to offer,“ Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication and initiatives, said. “I highly encourage anyone considering attending to come to this event”
For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
AFSCME
You still have time to register and participate in the AFSCME Retiree Sub-Chapter 87 Zoom meeting hosted by President David Spinner and scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 beginning at 1 p.m. You will be able to attend by either computer or phone.
There will be three featured speakers for the event. The first speaker is Bryan McDaniel with the Citizens Utilities Board. He will talk about our energy rates and state energy legislation. The second speaker is Craig Coil from Elevate Illinois. He will present examples of people, communities, entities and businesses doing great things. Elevate Illinois was started to bring focus to those and look for ways to bring people together from across the state to collaborate on subjects of mutual interest. The last speaker is Louis Goseland, Executive Director of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans (IARA). He will give an update on legislative issues.
To register for the upcoming meeting either call David Spinner at 217-324-2018 or email him at Bspinner@consolidated.net.
