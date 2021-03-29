Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West Street, Shumway (the old grade school), announced the following upcoming events.
April 6 — 4-6 p.m. Grocery Distribution
April 13 — 4-6 p.m. Grocery Distribution
April 14 — Noon-2 p.m. Grocery Distribution
April 17 — 1-4 p.m. Enduring Freedom Ministries' Open House. Take a tour of the building, listen to Riley Jenkins (Elvis impersonator), and enjoy free food.
April 21 — Noon-2 p.m. Grocery Distribution; Reaching Rural Veterans Day. The event is free for veterans and their families. Organizations or businesses that will have booths are H&R Block, American Legion, VA, Senator Plummer's office, State Rep. Blaine Wilhour's office, Heartland Human Services, Purdue University, U of I Extension office, Heartland Ministries, Jeff Morrison and Jeremy Harminson, and Salvation Army.
April 24 — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Grocery Distribution
Office hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 217-868-5293 for more information.
Concert
Tim Atwood and Missy Dunaway will be performing an Evening of Country Gospel at 6 p.m. April 23 at Shelby Christian Church, 200 N. Hickory St., Shelbyville.
Atwood is an award-winning entertainer honored in the nation's Congressional Record for his many contributions to country music. Winner of the 2020 Telly Award for Social Media Event of the Year, Atwood is a 38-year veteran of the Grand Ole Opry stage and a member of the world-famous Wheeling Jamboree. He also is a member of the ALM Musicians Hall of Fame, along with the North American Country Music Hall of Fame.
Dunaway has recorded her first 10-song CD "HonkyTonks & Heartaches" in Nashville. She has recorded two new songs she wrote, along with a music video. She loves to sing country classic and gospel music.
