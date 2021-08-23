Lemonade stand
Laura Koester or Dieterich will have a lemonade stand/bake sale at EJ Water Aug. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. and again Oct. 2 to raise money to help children undergoing cancer treatment.
Mud drags
The Stewardson Lions Club will host OMRO mud drags on Saturday, Aug. 28. The drags will be held at the Lions Recreation site located at 318 N 2700E Rd. on the West side of Stewardson.
Tech time and registration will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Racing will start at 4 p.m. Classes range from factory stock and stock all the way up to super stock and pro stock. A powder puff and an ATV are possible.
Concessions will be available from the Lions Club. There will be no alcohol sales on site. Lemon shake-ups will also be on site.
Admission is $5 per person 13 and over. Those 12 and under will be admitted free. There will be a $10 charge at the gate for coolers brought onto the premises.
Pulled-pork fundraiser
The Class of 2022 is hosting a pulled-pork fundraiser meal Sept. 3 at the Dieterich School Cafeteria.
The meal will be carry-out only and will consist of a pulled-pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, chips and cookies and is priced at $7 per plate. Serving will be from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out.
Tri-County Players
Tri-County Players will perfrom Saturday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mason Civic Center.
Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. A freewill donation will be taken.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows that depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regular, scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November, except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website: stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community."
Book sale
Booth Library will host its Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 outside the south entrance of the library.
A large selection of books in all subject areas and hundreds of paperback fiction titles will be available for purchase. No patrons will be allowed to browse or purchase items prior to the 9 a.m. start time.
All items have been donated by the campus and local communities. The proceeds from the sale are used to enhance library programs and services.
In case of inclement weather, the sale will be postponed. For the latest information on scheduling, check the library website, www.library.eiu.edu, or find Booth Library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Fall Kickoff
The Mason Civic Club will host a Fall Kickoff Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mason Civic Center.
The menu will feature grilled pork chops and rope sausage and fixings, homemade ice cream, dessert, and coffee, tea or lemonade. Barbecue sauce will be available. Donations will be accepted.
Benny and the Amigos will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.