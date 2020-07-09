Book sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Face masks must be worn to shop the book sale and materials will be spread out to encourage social distancing.
The book sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, home-school materials, games and puzzles.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Additionally, some categories have been broken down into sub-categories to allow for locating a title and/or subject quickly and easily.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions about the book sale, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Drive-thru burritos
SCAN’s drive-thru burritos, Sunday, July 12, 4-6 p.m., Strasburg Community Center, fundraiser will support the car show being planned for October. Call Angie Edwards at 217-343-5686 or 217-644-3209 for pre-orders
Strasburg Lions Club Homecoming
Friday, July 17
5 p.m. — AYCE Fish Fry with scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce and side salad
6 p.m. — Parade honoring local medical heroes
Saturday, July 18
8:30 a.m. — Strasburg Gnomecoming 5K and 1 mile Walk/Run. Register 7-8:15 a.m. Save $5 by signing up online through Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/strasburg-gnomecoming-2020-5k-run-registration-108044913244
11 a.m. — Outfield food stand opens/tractor and truck weigh-in
Noon — Tractor Pull begins
1 p.m. — Kids games
3 p.m. — Pedal Tractor Pull
Sunday, July 19
11 a.m. Registration begins/Food Stand Opens
Noon — New event Golf Cart Races begins; cost to enter, $20
What you need to race:
• Factory built non-modified Golf Cart, gas or electric with street tires
• Four people – Driver and three-person Pit Crew
Winner gets $100 and Trophy
Best Pit Crew Award
There will be heats of four golf carts with a pace car to start the race. Four pit areas are located around the track and each cart is required to make three pit stops. The three pit crew members will simulate changing tires, filling gas tank, and cleaning the windshield as they 1) put a tape on each tire, 2) fill milk jug full of water, 3) put tape on the windshield.
A drivers license is required for the driver of the golf cart. The event will take place on the grass area west of the ball diamond. Participants are invited to the park on July 11 or 12 at 6 p.m. to see how the track works. Participants are encouraged to preregister with John Wittenberg, 217-254-2264.
S-S Seasoned Citizens
Wednesday, July 29. the S-S Seasoned Citizens will meet at noon at the Strasburg Community Center.
Reunion
Descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy will host a family reunion on Sunday, July 19, at the Dieterich Civic Center.
The Lori (Winterrowd) Lane family will serve as host. A basket dinner will be at noon. Chicken, drinks and dinnerware will be furnished.
A fundraising event this year will be a silent auction. Bring something to donate for this event. Bring a side, desserts, also any vital statistics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.