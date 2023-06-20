Fly-In Fundraisers
Due to runway maintenance at the Shumway Innernational Airport, both 2023 EAA Chapter 16 fly-in fundraisers will be at Effingham County Memorial Airport – 1H2 – 14449 E. 1100th Ave., Effingham.
The Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday, June 24 from 8 to 11 a.m.
The BBQ Pork Lunch will be Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fireworks Fundraiser
The Lake Sara Fireworks Fundraiser will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 2 at Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham.
Dakota Danielle and Leah Crose will perform. Freewill donations will be accepted. Drink and menu items will be available for purchase, and a basket of wine products will be raffled.
