Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St Aloysius in Dieterich (Bishop Creek) on Monday, May 17.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Frank Folino will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Vacation Bible School
Immanuel Lutheran Church will have Vacation Bible School June 1-4 from 9 to 11:50 a.m.
This year's theme is "God's Wonder Lab: Jesus Does the Impossible!" A science lab is full of fascinating things that help explain how things are possible.
Children 3 years old to those entering sixth grade are welcome to sign up. The church is located at 203 E Division St., Altamont.
Register online at immanuelaltamont.org/vacation-bible-school or pick up a form at the church. There is no charge, but preregistration is requested to plan.
