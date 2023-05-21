The Beecher City Farmers Market Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will be held June 3 at Beecher City Community Park.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded following judging.
This is the second year for the show, with the inaugural show hosting 24 cars, 10 trucks and eight motorcycles. Organizer Patty Laue hopes for an even better turnout this year and has arranged for the first 50 registrants to be given Welcome Bags, which include dash plaques.
In addition to plaques being awarded for each division, there will be a Best of Show prize for cars, trucks and motorcycles. There will also be a People Choice winner.
The registration fee is $20, which will be used for park and Kluthe Center improvements. There will also be a lunch stand supplied by the Beecher City Tri-Co Ruritans.
Rummage Sale
A Freewill Donation Rummage Sale will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Saturday, June 3, from 7 a.m. to noon.
The church is located 3 miles north of Dieterich on the Dieterich Blacktop. Proceeds go to purchase school supplies for area children in need.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, June 4 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows that depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regular, scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website: stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community”.
Lake Shelbyville Bike Ride
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are hosting the Loop Lake Shelbyville bike ride on Saturday, June 10.
All rides will start from the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center and will include options for a 22-mile, 34-mile, 48-mile or a 65-mile ride. Proceeds for the ride will benefit the Friends of Lake Shelbyville (FOLS). The FOLS provides education, historical interpretation, recreational and environmental improvements at Lake Shelbyville.
Rest stops will be provided every 10-13 miles for riders with water and snacks available. The 22-mile ride will take riders to Findlay and back to the Visitor Center. The 34-mile route will take riders toward Coon Creek and Lone Point Recreation Areas then to Findlay and back to the Visitor Center. The 47-mile and 65-mile routes will loop Lake Shelbyville, ferry across the lake at Lithia Springs and head back to the Visitor Center.
Check-in at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. Riders may start riding after they have checked in. Participants should plan their route to be back at the Visitor Center no later than 3 p.m.
Riders must be over the age of 14. If under the age of 18, riders must be accompanied by a responsible adult. All riders will be required to wear a helmet for the duration of the ride and obey all applicable Illinois State rules of the road. Online registration can be found at www.bikereg.com/loop-lake-shelbyville.
This event coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which encourages Americans to seek healthy, active outdoor lifestyles, connect with nature, and embrace public lands. Loop Lake Shelbyville provides a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.
For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 ext. 2.
