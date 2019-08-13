Prayer Vigil for Life
The Effingham Deanery Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be at St. Mary Church in Shumway on Monday, Aug. 19.
Scriptural rosary prayer will begin at 6 p.m. The Rev. Mark Tracy will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. Everyone is welcome to join in prayer for respect of all life, born and unborn. The business meeting will follow in the lower level of the church. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Shimkus traveling help desk
An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Cumberland County to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the staff member will be at Toledo Village Hall, 160 East Main Street, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available at that time period can call the congressman's Maryville office at 618-288-7190.
Talk to Baby
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will offer Talk to Baby, a new monthly emergent literacy program for caregivers and their infants.
Created specifically for babies and their caregivers, Talk to Baby will share books, rhymes and song with babies and encourage families to make reading, singing and talking part of their daily routine.
The first session of Talk to Baby is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Those with babies 0 to 6 months can register for the 10 a.m. session while those with babies 7 to 12 months will register for the 11 a.m. session. Each caregiver and baby should bring a blanket to allow for being comfortable on the floor.
To ensure that caregivers and babies have the best experience, registration is limited to 10 caregivers/babies per session.
