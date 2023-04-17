Chamber Destinations Travel Program
The Effingham County Chamber Destinations Travel Program will host an informational meeting on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Effingham, located at 213 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham.
A representative from Collette, a travel company, will present "Sunny Portugal." The trip, April 13-22, 2024, includes 13 meals, round-trip group transportation from Effingham to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, round-trip air from Lambert, air taxes and fees, and hotel transfer.
From the Portuguese Riviera to the sunny cliffs of the Algarve, venture along Portugal’s shoreline and discover Lisbon. In Evora, step inside a medieval city with Roman ruins. Enjoy a leisurely three-night stay in the Algarve region. Explore the sandy beaches and classic fishing villages. Take advantage of a free day to savor local flavors. Visit Tavira, with its Moorish-inspired architecture and Renaissance-style buildings. Encounter picturesque resort towns, winding cobblestone streets, oceanfront promenades and quaint villages.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to Nicole Morrison at NMorrison@EffinghamCountyChamber.com or 217-342-4147, or through the online form on the Chamber website EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event/informational-meeting-sunny-portugal.
More information about the Chamber Destinations Travel Program can be found online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Chamber-Destinations-2 or by calling Effingham Travel Agency at 217-342-3965.
Succession Planning Seminar
The Effingham County Chamber Business Development Committee is hosting a Succession Planning Seminar on Thursday, April 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Effingham.
Succession planning is a vital process that all businesses will need to do at some point in their business cycle. Now is the time to identify critical positions within your organization and develop action plans for employees to assume those positions.
In this seminar, attendees will hear from industry experts who have helped guide businesses in this process. The goal of the seminar is to provide chamber members with information about succession planning to help support their businesses.
Guests of the Succession Planning Seminar will hear from:
• Bradley L. Beesley, MBA, President & CEO - First Mid Wealth Management
• Matt Cekander, CPA, Partner - Doehring, Winders & Co, LLP
• Aaron Leonard, Associate - Taylor Law Offices, P.C.
• Dan Woods, CEPA - Woods Advisors, LLC
There is a $50 member and $75 non-member fee to attend the seminar, which includes a breakfast buffet and beverages.
More information and a registration link can be found online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event/succession-planning-seminar, or by calling the chamber at 217-342-4147.
