Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.
Special guests will be Carleigh Marinah of Fairfield and Terry Cottrell of Danville. The show will also feature Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and 1950s and '60s music for the whole family to enjoy.
The Jamboree Show is held at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
FAFSA Completion Night
The Effingham Public Library will host a FAFSA Completion Night on Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. in the Workman Room, which is located in the library's basement.
Maria Amill of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will be in attendance to help lead everyone through the process of finishing their FAFSA. This is a free event but registration is required.
Bring the following items with you: 2021 federal tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned; banking statements and records of investments (if applicable); records of untaxed income (if applicable); list of colleges you would like to attend; Social Security number; alien registration number if you (student) are not a U.S. citizen; an FSA ID to sign electronically if you have it. If you don’t have one, you can create one beforehand at fsaid.ed.gov, or one can be created at the time of application.
For more information about this program or to register, go to the Event Calendar at effinghamlibrary.org, or call the library at 217-342-2464 and press 1.
