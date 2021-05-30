Sports physicals
Sarah Bush Lincoln is providing school and sports physicals to area athletes. The cost is $20 per physical with all fees being donated to the participating school’s athletic booster clubs.
Immunizations will not be given at the clinics. Cash or check only will be accepted. Insurance will not be billed, nor will insurance co-pays be collected.
- SBL Altamont Medical Center — Thursday, June 24, and Tuesday, July 27, 4 to 7 p.m. 8 North Third Street, Altamont, call 618-483-6151 for appointment.
- SBL Effingham Clinic — Tuesday, June 22, 3 to 6 p.m., 905 N. Maple St, Effingham, call 217-347-7077 for appointment.
- SBL Neoga Clinic — Free school and sports physicals for Neoga students, Friday, July 30, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch), 650 Oak Ave., Neoga, sppointments preferred, but walk-ins allowed as available, call 217-895-2222 for an appointment.
- SBL Newton Clinic — Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, July 28, 1 to 6 p.m., new location 807 W Jourdan St, Newton, call 618-783-3800 for an appointment.
- SBL Shelbyville Clinic — Wednesday, July 14, 5 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 15, 5 to 7 p.m., 1215 W. Main St., Shelbyville, call 217-774-4305 for appointment.
- SBL Toledo Clinic — Wednesday, July 21, 3 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 4, 3 to 6 p.m., 104 Courthouse Square, Toledo, call 217-849-3151 for appointment.
