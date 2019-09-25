Tax amendment meeting
The Effingham County Democratic Central Committee is hosting an informational meeting about the income tax amendment that will be on the ballot in November 2020 election.
The presenter, Jim Dixon of the Responsible Budget Coalition, will deliver a 20-minute PowerPoint presentation on how the proposed tax changes will benefit the state and citizens across rural Illinois. The presentation will be followed by a question-answer discussion on the proposal.
The presentation will be held in the basement meeting room of the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library on Thursday Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.
The Responsible Budget Coalition is a nonpartisan group of more than 300 organizations concerned about state budget and tax issues. You can find them on the web at www.responsiblebudget.org.
Superhero Challenge
Community members wanting to get healthier have an opportunity to become a “superhero” for the day and join in the 2019 Superhero Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex.
The race is being presented by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, whose Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness services are located in the Workman Sports Complex. All proceeds support the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation to help fund a wheelchair-accessible, hospital-owned and operated van service for hospital visit-related transportation for patients in need.
The cost for the 5K Walk/Run is $25 and the 10K Run is $30 until Tuesday, Oct. 1. After Oct. 1, prices increase to $30 for the 5K Walk//Run and $35 for the 10K Run. Dri-Fit long-sleeve race shirts are available for those participating in the 5K/10K races. The registration deadline to receive a shirt is Oct. 1.
Racers can register ahead of time online at effinghamsuperhero.com or on the hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org/events. You can also register the day of the race from 7 to 8:45 a.m., the Kids Fun Run will start at 9 a.m., and the 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run start at 9:20 a.m. The race will take place rain or shine, and takes off from the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex.
To pre-egister for the race, visit St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org/events, and search “2019 Superhero Race.” You can also find out more information about the race on the Superhero Race Facebook Event page on St. Anthony’s Facebook Page, facebook.com/StAnthonysMemorialHospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.