SURS meeting
The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) will meet on Thursday, Aug. 11, via remote access due to COVID-19 statewide restrictions.
Members of the public who would like to make public comments during any SURS Board of Trustees or Committee meetings that are open to the public must comply with the requirements found in Title 80, Subtitle D, Chapter II, Section 1600.120 (i)(1) and (2) of the Illinois Register.
Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Mary church in Shumway on Monday, Aug. 15.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Albert Allen will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the lower level. Refreshments will be served while local pro-life events and current legislation are discussed.
Spiral bouquet workshop
Spiral Bouquet Break and Learn Workshop will be held Aug. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Effingham Extension Office, 1209 N. Wenthe Dr., Effingham. All participants will create their own hand-tied spiral bouquet.
Seating is limited to the first 20 participants. The cost of the workshop is $10 and includes supplies and finger food. Registration is required. To register go to https://go.illinois.edu/effspiralbouquet.
Book signing
Former Illinois State Rep. Chuck Hartke spent nearly 30 years in the Illinois State House and has written a book about his experiences.
"A Farm Boy’s Journey Into Politics" gives a behind-the-scenes view of how the sausage is made and, much like Paul Harvey, seeks to tell readers the rest of the story.
Hartke will have a book signing Monday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. in the Effingham Public Library Reading Room.
Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event. A second book by Hartke, "The Boy Box Turtle," a children’s storybook about two box turtles that fall in love and their many adventures, will also be available for sale and signing.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
