Blood Drive
Effingham Event Center will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before May 22 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, July 10 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening.
However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jasper County Health Department
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
July 6 — The Jasper County Health Department will offer a Walk-In Glucose, Cholesterol and PSA Screening at the Health Department from 8 to 10 a.m. Fasting is required for Glucose and Cholesterol. The fee for each lab is as follows: Glucose is $15, Cholesterol is $20 and PSA is $30. Doctor’s information is required to send results to. Insurance cannot be billed for these services.
July 18, 25 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere.
July 11, 18 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
July 7, 14, 21, 28 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
School Physicals
The Jasper County Health Department will be doing school physicals by appointment only on Tuesday, June 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Each physical is $20. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment.
