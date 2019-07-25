Memoir Writing Group
The Memoir Writing Group will meet at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the Luttrell Room.
Join this group of writers as they focus on writing about their life stories for their families and friends or just for themselves. This writing group welcomes newcomers and all level of writers. Typically meeting for two hours, participants are encouraged to bring writing that they’ve worked on to share with the group.
At each meeting, possible writing prompts are shared. Participants are encouraged to consider various aspects of their life story. The writing prompt or assignment to prepare for the August meeting is “What is your favorite game? Describe it. ” Each member may read their writing aloud.
During the meeting, participants also have 15 to 20 minutes to write about another topic that will be drawn from an envelope of prompt ideas. It, too, will be shared with the group.
Registration is required.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
Global Leadership Summit
Cornerstone Christian Church of Effingham is partnering with the Global Leadership Network’s 25th annual Global Leadership Summit that broadcasts live by satellite in HD to more than 500 U.S. sites on Aug. 8 and 9. The two-day event challenges participants to maximize their leadership influence.The Global Leadership Summit offers fresh, actionable insight from a diverse 15-member faculty that includes:• Bear Grylls, Adventurer, Writer, TV host of Man vs. Wild• Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavor, former Chief Brand Officer of Uber. • DeVon Franklin, Producer, Author, Speaker, CEO of Franklin Entertainment• Danielle Strickland, Pastor, Author, Justice Advocate• Patrick Lencioni, Best-Selling Author, Founder & CEO of The Table Group• Liz Bohannon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Sseka DesignsThe Summit focuses on leadership, challenging individuals to their own personal grander vision — fully living out their values to make an impact. Themes surfacing at the 2019 Summit include:• Motivation and its impact on leadership• Creating a culture of effective and happy teams• Conquering the fear of rejection• Unlocking the leadership potential of each generation• Building a life of purpose, passion and impact• Negotiating strategies for the workplace, business and home• Leading a life of courage, kindness and resilienceThe benefits of attending one of more than 500 Summit sites include networking opportunities with local community leaders, reduced cost and travel time, and growth and learning opportunities in a setting close to home.To register or for more information, go to https://globalleadership.org/global-leadership-summit or contact Jamie Heiserman at Cornerstone Christian Church at jamieheiserman@effinghamcornerstone.net.
