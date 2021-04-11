Money Smart Week
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White encourages consumers to participate in Money Smart Week, a weeklong free virtual event designed to help people manage their personal finances and avoid fraud.
“For many years, Money Smart Week has brought financial literacy and has offered valuable information to children and adults during this event,” White said. “I urge Illinoisans to take advantage of these informative virtual events and get ‘money smart.’”
Money Smart Week, held from April 10 to April 17, will feature daily live events and select resources that cover topics such as budgeting, saving, student loans, personal finance and smart banking. Consumers will also learn how to manage their finances and avoid fraud schemes. The week is coordinated by the Federal Reserve Bank and its Money Smart partners.
The Illinois Securities Department, a department of the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, investigates investment fraud and works with other government agencies to promote financial literacy and fraud awareness.
Additional information and a calendar of the online events for this year’s Money Smart Week are available at www.avoidthescam.net.
Legacy Regiment
Legacy Regiment, a performing arts ensemble based in Mattoon, is holding its next rehearsal of the 2021 season on Sunday, April 25. Registration and setup starts at 2:30 p.m. and Rehearsal is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S 9th St in Mattoon.
Legacy Regiment welcomes musicians of all ages and experience. Instrumentation includes a variety of wood wind, brass, percussion, strings, piano and fretted instruments, including guitar and bass.
This new music ensemble is currently preparing for its debut performance Sunday, May 23, at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon. The performance starts at 4 p.m. and will feature music from Michael Jackson and "Frozen/Frozen 2." This event will be outdoors, weather permitting.
For more information about participating, visit ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or contact program director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786 or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.
FBI training
FBI Springfield will hold the 2021 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy at Lewis and Clark Community College June 22-23. The FAIT Academy allows students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases in an interactive learning environment.
The program is free of charge and open to high school juniors and seniors who attend school within the FBI Springfield area of responsibility. Deadline for application submission is April 23.
“The FAIT Academy is an outstanding opportunity to learn about the FBI and get an inside look at what we do on a daily basis, not to mention being introduced to potential careers,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox. “We are, for the third year, inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply to participate in this eye-opening experience, which will increase awareness about the FBI, our priorities, and activities of our special agents and professional staff.”
Due to COVID, the total number of participants will be limited to follow CDC safety protocols.
For more information or to apply, go to https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/springfield-2021-fait-academy-application-030521.pdf/view. For questions, contact Community Outreach Specialist Brad Ware at wbware@fbi.gov or 217-757-3542. The application, supporting essay and letter of recommendation must be received by April 23.
