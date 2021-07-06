FACE concert
FACE Orchestra Concert will be at Effingham County Museum gazebo Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
Local author
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host local author, the Rev. W. Carol Johnson, Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Fearday Family Café.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Carol Johnson’s new book, “A Baking Powder Pause: An Appalachian Perspective on Stories of Hope,” encourages readers to find their spark and rise up again.
With a soulful collection of faith-based tales, the book contains 20 stories of hope from those who have chosen to rise out of hardship and challenge into joy and service to others. Four of the stories in the book are from Effingham County residents.
Jeepin’ for a Cure
Jeepin’ for a Cure will be held July 24 at the Toledo American Legion.
Jeeps and any other licensed vehicles are welcome. Starting at 11 a.m., the Band Element OP will kick off the Parking Lot party. Cumberland Boomsticks and the Clay Target Team will be cooking food and the Cumberland Dance Team will have sodas and water available for sale.
The parking lot party consists of music, free goodies, live auction and raffles. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the day.
T-shirt, tanks and hoodies can be ordered online at https://irishtees.co/collections/jeepin-for-a-cure-july-24-2021 from the Irish Tees online store. Shipping of shirts or local pickup in Toledo is available.
Gun raffle tickets are on sale for a Tristar Raptor Shotgun, 12-gauge semi-automatic with 28-inch barrel. Tickets are $5 each and drawing will be the day of event. Gun will be picked up at XRing Custom in Toledo and you must have a FOID card.
All money raised stays in the area and helps families with medical needs and financial support. If you would like to donate an item for the live auction or raffle or for more information, contact Kristi Ryan at 217-276-3596 or Ben Olmstead at 217-273-2353.
