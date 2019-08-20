Chair Yoga
Chair Yoga sessions will return this fall to the Effingham Public Library.
The monthly classes will be led by yoga instructor Jessica Closson.
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced by sitting on a chair or standing using a chair for support. Chair Yoga provides a variety of benefits to participants, including improved muscle tone, better breathing habits, reduction of stress, better sleep and a sense of well-being.
Classes will continue at the library and will be held:
Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Oct, 19, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.
The classes are free. Participants are reminded to wear comfortable clothes and are welcome to bring a small towel and water bottle.
Registration is required. Register online or call the library.
The library can be contacted at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
Health Screenings
SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will hold the free blood pressure clinics. Qualified and trained personnel conduct them. For more information call SBL Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.
Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham
Monday, Sept. 9,
9 to 10 a.m.
Blood pressure only
Martin’s IGA, Effingham
Tuesday, Sept. 17
9 to 10 a.m.
Blood pressure only
Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in September.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at the Walmart, Effingham, ept. 10 and Hobby Lobby, Effingham, Sept. 19.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929.
Orthopedic Clinic
The Effingham Elks 1016 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The cinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, 1303 West Evergreen Avenue, in Effingham. Dr. Timothy Gray will be the clinician in charge.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.
The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 16 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or in and complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature, he or she can be seen at this clinic.
There is no charge for any diagnostic services at the clinic. The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.
Grief Support Group
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is offering a program called “Healing the Grieving Heart” for adults who have experienced loss of a loved one and who need help coping with the grieving process.
This five-week program begins on Monday, Sept. 9, and concludes on Monday, Oct. 7. The sessions are on consecutive Mondays at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Auditorium – St. Clare Room. Throughout the program, individuals focus on goals that help them understand their grief so they can begin to reconstruct their lives.
To find out more about this program or to preregister, contact the Community Relations department at 217-347-1529 or visit the hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org.
Blood Drives
Red Cross has the following blood donation opportunities.
Altamont
Aug. 28 — 1-5 p.m., Lutheran Care Center, 702 W Cumberland
Effingham
Aug. 21 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 24 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 28 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Saint Elmo
Aug. 28 — 1-5 p.m., Pinnacle Foods, 1000 Brewbaker Drive
Cowden
Aug. 30 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cowden Herrick High School, South Route 128
