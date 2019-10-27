Soup Supper
St. John’s Lutheran Ladies Aid will have its annual Soup Supper and Bake Sale Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m.
The menu includes chili and vegetable soup, sandwiches, desserts and drink for a freewill offering.
The church is located at 17684 First Ave., Louisville, on the Effingham-Clay County line road.
Chili Supper
Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altamont will host its annual Chili Supper Sunday, Nov. 3, beginning at 4 p.m.
The menu will include chili, chicken noddle and sauerkraut soup, barbecue, chicken salad, ham and hot dog sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks. A freewill offering will be taken.
