Murders & Mysteries Book Club
Murders & Mysteries Book Club will discuss the true crime masterpiece, "In Cold Blood," by Truman Capote.
It is a selection by the Modern Library as one of the 100 best nonfiction books of all time.
On Nov. 15, 1959, in the small town of Holcomb, Kansas, four members of the Clutter family were savagely murdered by blasts from a shotgun held a few inches from their faces. There was no apparent motive for the crime and almost no clues. Just over five years later, Richard Eugene Hickock and Perry Edward Smith were hanged for the crime on a gallows in a warehouse in the Kansas State Penitentiary in Lansing, Kansas. "In Cold Blood" is the story of the lives and deaths of these six people.
The Murders & Mysteries Book Club will meet on Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room. No registration is required. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.
The Murders & Mysteries Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month. To learn more about the free library program and others, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Local Author Event
Local author Teresa McCloy is coming to the Effingham Public Library to talk about her new book, "Do What Matters: Live From Rest, Not Rush, Using the REALIFE Process."
Copies of the book will be available for sale. The author also will be available to sign copies.
"Do What Matters" is the authentic story of a recovering workaholic and her journey, through the loss of her son to drug addiction, to a new way of living. Encouraging the reader to question the desire to rush through life, she inspires a discovery of a deeper, more meaningful source of productive energy and intentional life plan.
McCloy will speak on Wednesday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fearday Café, also known as the Reading Room, at the Effingham Public Library. No registration is required.
Some of the topics covered in "Do What Matters" are:
- The 90-day Processes of Project and Time Management
- Identifying the Areas of Focus that matter to you in your life and business
- Incorporating rhythms of Rest, Renew and Review so you can recover a sustainable pace of living
- To let go of the chaos and choose to live life in a different way.
To learn more about this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
