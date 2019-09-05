Pro-life Memorial Service
Pro-life Americans throughout the country will gather at gravesites and memorial sites dedicated to honor aborted babies for the seventh annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children on Saturday, Sept. 14.
St. Francis Church invites all to join in the prayer service at the Memorial to the Unborn at St. Francis Cemetery, Teutopolis, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m. Bring a lawn chair or umbrella if desired. If weather is severe, the event will be canceled.
Life Chain
Life Chain 2019 will be Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. prayer service at Sacred Heart Parish Center, Effingham.
Participants will line Henrietta Street/Keller Drive and West Fayette Avenue. Signs will be furnished. Refreshments will be served after 3 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Parish Center. Donations of cookies would be appreciated. Bring them to the parish center beforehand.
The Life Chain is a church and family event, not a rally or political extravaganza. Participants are to respect all other pedestrians, including those who oppose the chain and show only respect to motorists who indicate other sentiments.
If standing is a problem, lawn chairs are welcome. All denominations are invited to attend.
For further information, call Karla Slifer, coordinator at 217-690-5282.
