Senior Day
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for older adults that can negatively affect health. In order to respond to these challenges and offer support to active older adults, the Neal Center YMCA will be hosting Senior Day on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
During Senior Day, attendees will have the opportunity to attend shortened versions of senior-focused group fitness classes, play cards, and hear from two local experts. Michelle Schultz, Sarah Bush Lincoln Registered Dietitian, will address nutrition for active older adults. Angel Wawrzynek, Estate Planning Attorney, will speak about wills, trusts and estate plans. A complimentary lunch will be provided to those who register in advance.
Registration is open through Tuesday, Feb. 22. The public can sign up at the Neal Center YMCA or by calling 217-235-2500. Walk-ins will be accepted until all seats are full. More details and the complete schedule can be found at www.mattoonymca.org. Questions about the event can be directed to Angela Hampton at 217-234-9494 or ahampton@mattoonymca.org.
Trivia night
The Effingham Unit 40 Mentoring Advisory Board will have its fifth annual Trivia Night Saturday, April 9, at the Effingham Event Center, located at 1501 W Fayette Avenue, Effingham.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the contest beginning at 7. The theme is sports. However, trivia is not limited to just sports-themed questions. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed, Best Decorated Table and Best Team Name. A $1,000 raffle also will be held.
Cost is $800 for an eight-person team. Teams may bring in snacks.
Register online at https://bit.ly/3HHmq2T.
