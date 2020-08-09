Prayer Vigil for Life
Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be held at St Mary's in Shumway on Monday, Aug. 17.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Mark Tracy will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. mass. Everyone is welcome to join in prayer for the protection of all life from conception until natural death. The business meeting will follow in the lower level of the church. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and pro-life events are discussed.
Riff Raff Band
Riff Raff Band will perform at Neoga American Legion Friday, Aug. 14, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.